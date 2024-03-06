Crypto has MASSIVE potential - fast, flexible and specifically designed so it can’t be counterfeited...

...yet so far it’s been a terrible form of electronic cash, which is what it was invented for.

Remember the Bitcoin whitepaper? Here’s the title and abstract in case you forgot:

But hey, when bitcoin’s hitting all-time highs again no one wants to spend BTC - it’s HODL time.

And just because bitcoin (or crypto in general) can’t be used as cash right now doesn’t mean that it could never be… but right now we’re in the Beanie Baby era. Check out my recent piece for Blockworks to read more.

