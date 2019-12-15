I was previously a software developer and technology consultant that went full-time into crypto in 2013. Book author and professional writer, contributing hundreds of articles to CoinDesk, the leading information resource in crypto and blockchain.

Published "Mastering Blockchain" from O'Reilly Media in December 2020. The book is used to teach Cryptocurrency 101 courses at educational institutions such as Duke University. My latest book is “Understanding Crypto” available on Amazon.

