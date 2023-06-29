Reverie by Daniel Cawrey

Home
Subscribe
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
"Understanding Crypto" Now Available for Kindle
Have you ever wondered....
 • 
Daniel Cawrey

March 2023

Crypto's Not Dead
Will glass coffins be a success? Remains to be seen.
 • 
Daniel Cawrey
Viral Bank Runs Are Just Meme Stocks in Reverse
Spin it right round
 • 
Daniel Cawrey
Maybe Bitcoin NFTs Are a Mistake
Or at least the debate isn't framed right
 • 
Daniel Cawrey
Regulation Kills Silvergate Exchange Network, Could Strangle Crypto Liquidity
Banking is critical to crypto
 • 
Daniel Cawrey

February 2023

Job Description: Social Media Troll
Ability to handle intense and sometimes hostile situations
 • 
Daniel Cawrey
Only 50% of DeFi Developers Build on Ethereum
Yet Ethereum does still bring in a lot of entrants
 • 
Daniel Cawrey
Super. Mega. Pumped.
Flirtin' with disaster
 • 
Daniel Cawrey
Brian Armstrong, Crypto Superhero
Coinbase CEO goes big-time
 • 
Daniel Cawrey
Most Crypto Developers Aren't Working on Bitcoin or Ethereum
The results are in
 • 
Daniel Cawrey
Blockchain Frogs
Stories of space frogs
 • 
Daniel Cawrey
The Crypto Job Market Looks Strong
Might be time to make a move
 • 
Daniel Cawrey
© 2024 Daniel Cawrey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing